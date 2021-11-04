Breckenridge Ski Resort to host the return of Wake Up Breck event

A 60th anniversary coffee mug will be handed out while supplies last during the Wake Up Breck event at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, in the plaza in front of the South Gondola Parking Structure.

Spence Linard/Courtesy photo

Before the start of Breckenridge Ski Resort’s 60th season, the ski area is hosting the return of Wake Up Breck on Thursday, Nov. 11.

The annual community tradition was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic but returns next week alongside a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new South Gondola Parking Structure off Watson Avenue.

The ribbon cutting event will take place at 7:30 a.m. with Wake Up Breck following the conclusion of the ceremony.

Representatives from the town of Breckenridge and Breckenridge Ski Resort will be at the event to christen the new parking structure and engage in the festivities before sending up the first chair on opening day, Friday, Nov. 12.

As part of the ski season kickoff event, all attendees will receive a free 60th anniversary coffee mug, a cup of coffee and waffles from the resort while supplies last.

Mugs and waffles will be given out in the plaza in front of the parking structure, and a cup of complimentary coffee will be available at Starbucks, Clint’s Bakery & Coffee House, Cool River Coffee House, Daylight Donuts, The Coffee Depot at Main Street Station, Cuppa Joe’s and The Crown throughout the day.

The new parking structure is set to open along the resort on Nov. 12 and will provide 950 additional parking spots.