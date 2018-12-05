Breckenridge Ski Resort to open Peak 6 Friday

Prolific early season snowfall means the ski season at Breckenridge is gearing up to be one of the best. The resort announced this week that it will be opening Peak 6 earlier than ever, inviting skiers and boarders up the slope on Friday, Dec. 7.

The early opening of Peak 6 is far from the only historic moment Breckenridge Ski Resort has experienced this year due to ideal conditions. This year the resort had its earliest opening in more than a decade, the most early season snowfall (mid-October through November) on record in history, and enjoyed early openings for the Imperial Express SuperChair, the T-Bar and the 6-Chair lifts.

Skiers and riders will now have access to more than 2,100 acres of terrain across Peaks 6, 7, 8 and 9. Breckenridge also anticipates opening Peak 10 next week, and will soon offer skiing and riding across all five peaks at the resort.

Over the last five seasons since opening, Peak 6 has opened on Dec. 25, Dec. 16, Dec. 19, Dec. 23, and Jan. 12.