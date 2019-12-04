Breckenridge Ski Resort to open Peak 7 on Friday

The crowds dissipate as the afternoon sun shines on the slopes during opening day at Breckenridge Ski Resort on Friday, Nov. 8.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

BRECKENRIDGE — Breckenridge Ski Resort announced on its social media channels Wednesday afternoon that the Independence SuperChair on Peak 7 will open for the season Friday.

Ski resort representatives said the opening will push the resort to more than 600 acres of lift-serviced skiing across Peaks 7, 8 and 9. Resort spokeswoman Sara Lococo said Breckenridge plans to open the intermediate Pioneer run as the primary run on Peak 7 on Friday, with the possibility of opening more terrain through the weekend. The Pioneer Crossing restaurant at the top of the Independence Chair also will open for the season Friday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Breckenridge reported that 20% of its terrain — 573 total acres — was open via 29 trails and 12 operating lifts. The resort listed a base depth of 23 inches thanks to 75 inches of snowfall this season.

On the other side of the Continental Divide, Loveland Ski Area (in Clear Creek County on the eastern border of Summit County) announced Wednesday that it’ll open its Lift 6 on Thursday. Lift 6 is a two-person lift that services intermediate and beginner terrain below tree line. Loveland officials said Lift 6 will provide service to the intermediate Keno, Blackjack and South Blackjack runs.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Loveland reported 202 acres on 13 open trails via five lifts. Loveland reported a 24-inch base at midmountain with 71 inches of natural snowfall this season.