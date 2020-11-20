Breckenridge Ski Resort to open Peak 9 terrain Saturday

Snowboarders and skiers carve turns at Breckenridge Ski Resort’s opening day for the 2020-21 winter season on Nov. 13.

Photo by Alexandra Garcia / Vail Resorts

Breckenridge Ski Resort announced on its social media channels that skiing and riding out of the Peak 9 base area will open Saturday, Nov. 21, expanding available terrain for skiers and riders to about 160 acres.

Breckenridge said several chairlifts will open Saturday, including the QuickSilver SuperChair on Peak 9 and the Peak 8 SuperConnect and Snowflake chair between Peaks 8 and 9. Vail Resorts spokesperson Sara Lococo added that the resort also will open its surface lifts, including carpets, in the Peak 9 learning areas. The Rocky Mountan SuperChair also will open to expand chairlift capacity in the Peak 8 base area.

New trails opening Saturday include Silverthorne, King’s Way, Crosscut, Lower Sawmill and Lower Sundown, plus the addition of a rail park in Park Lane with 12 features.

Lococo encourages guests to use the new interactive trail map feature on the EpicMix app to learn the latest information on lift and trail openings. As for reservations, she said guests should check back regularly to see if reservation spots become available after other guests cancel their reservations or the resort opens more terrain.

To check reservation availability by resort, visit EpicPass.com/plan-your-trip/lift-access/check-availability.