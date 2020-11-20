Breckenridge Ski Resort to open Peak 9 terrain Saturday
Resort to open Park Lane terrain park, begin spinning Rocky Mountain SuperChair on Peak 8
Breckenridge Ski Resort announced on its social media channels that skiing and riding out of the Peak 9 base area will open Saturday, Nov. 21, expanding available terrain for skiers and riders to about 160 acres.
Breckenridge said several chairlifts will open Saturday, including the QuickSilver SuperChair on Peak 9 and the Peak 8 SuperConnect and Snowflake chair between Peaks 8 and 9. Vail Resorts spokesperson Sara Lococo added that the resort also will open its surface lifts, including carpets, in the Peak 9 learning areas. The Rocky Mountan SuperChair also will open to expand chairlift capacity in the Peak 8 base area.
New trails opening Saturday include Silverthorne, King’s Way, Crosscut, Lower Sawmill and Lower Sundown, plus the addition of a rail park in Park Lane with 12 features.
Lococo encourages guests to use the new interactive trail map feature on the EpicMix app to learn the latest information on lift and trail openings. As for reservations, she said guests should check back regularly to see if reservation spots become available after other guests cancel their reservations or the resort opens more terrain.
To check reservation availability by resort, visit EpicPass.com/plan-your-trip/lift-access/check-availability.
Get your skis and boards because it's Peak 9 time! This Saturday we will open the QuickSilver, Snowflake, SuperConnect and Rocky Mountain chairlifts ❄️ We're looking mighty fine, oh and don't forget to grab your pass online by the Nov 22 deadline! #Breck pic.twitter.com/XIE0shxPNm
— Breckenridge Resort (@breckenridgemtn) November 20, 2020
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Breckenridge Ski Resort to open Peak 9 terrain Saturday
Breckenridge Ski Resort announced on its social media channels that skiing and riding out of the Peak 9 base area will open Saturday, Nov. 21, expanding available terrain for skiers and riders to about 160…