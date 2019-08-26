Breckenridge Ski Resort transforms Peak 8 base area

BRECKENRIDGE — Breckenridge Ski Resort’s Peak 8 base area is getting a makeover.

The area will be getting escalators between the street and plaza levels for guests who prefer not to walk up stairs in their ski boots. The skier services headquarters also is being redone, and new locations will be added for ticket and season pass sales, the Breckenridge Ski & Snowboard School, and retail and rental stores.

New amenities including an outdoor ice skating rink, coffee shop and additional restrooms are being added along with a transit stop.

Work is expected to be complete by the start of the 2019-20 season.

Beyond that, a four-star hotel also has been proposed for the base area.