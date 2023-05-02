Breckenridge Ski Resort’s BreckConnect gondola begins seasonal hiatus

The BreckConnect Gondola will enter a hiatus from Monday, May 1 to June 30 in order to protect the wildlife that migrates the Cucumber Gulch Wildlife Preserve which runs directly beneath the gondola.

Breckenridge Ski Resort/Courtesy photo

Breckenridge Ski Resort has announced that the BreckConnect gondola will be closed from Monday, May 1, to June 30.

The closure is part of Breckenridge Ski Resort’s collaboration with the town of Breckenridge in order to help support the health of the Cucumber Gulch Wildlife Preserve that runs under the gondola from the Shock Hill stop to the Peak 7 stop.

The Cucumber Gulch Wildlife Preserve is home to a wide array of wildlife, which migrates through the gulch and under the gondola during the spring.

With the ski resort still open for skiing and riding until the snow gets too low, Breckenridge Ski Resort will provide a free shuttle bus to the base of Peak 7 for the remainder of the season.