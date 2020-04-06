Breckenridge Small Business Relief program live
The Breckenridge Small Business Relief program has launched. Breckenridge Town Council determined in March that $1 million would be set aside for the program and that the money would go toward helping small businesses pay their rent during the countywide shutdown. The program is now live and funds are being distributed electronically to qualifying applicants’ landlords as a direct deposit. Eligibility requirements and registration can be found at Breckenridge-Tuition-Assistance.FluidReview.com.
