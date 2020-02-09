Breckenridge State of the Town event to be held Thursday

The town of Breckenridge will hosts its State of the Town event from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, in the Town Council chambers at Town Hall, 150 Ski Hill Road.

The annual event aims to keep residents informed of projects and accomplishments over the past year and plans for the next year, according to a news release. Topics include fiber and infrastructure projects, water, the South Gondola parking structure, transit, traffic management, events and tourism, arts, housing, sustainability and open space.

Council members will give a short overview of each topic followed by 10 minutes of Q&A. Residents are encouraged to come with questions for council members about various projects, issues and events across Breckenridge.

The event will be streamed live on the town of Breckenridge Facebook page. Because of limited parking at Town Hall, attendees are encouraged to take the bus or carpool.