Breckenridge to celebrate Hanukkah with public menorah lighting in response to a rise in antisemitic rhetoric

Community members gather in Breckenidge to celebrate Hanukkah with a public menorah lighting.

Yossi Hirsch/Courtesy photo

The holiday season continues as the town of Breckenridge plans to host a public menorah lighting and Hanukkah celebration on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

According to a news release, the celebration will happen on the fourth night of the eight-day Festival of Lights. Community members will gather at 5 p.m. at the Blue River Plaza, located at 137 S. Main St. in Breckenridge.

The event will feature a grand menorah lighting, traditional Hanukkah foods, music and more. Breckenridge Mayor Eric Mamula will be in attendance, and event attendees will receive complimentary Hanukkah menorahs and candles for folks to light at home.

According to the release, the public Hanukkah celebration is being heralded as a response to the rise in antisemitic rhetoric online and elsewhere.

The event is free to attend. To RSVP, visit bit.ly/BreckMenorah .