Breckenridge to host 10 Mile Pride event in honor of Pride Month this June

Skiers head down the mountain Saturday during the color run parade, one of a number of events tied into the first-ever Breck Pride Week at Breckenridge in 2017. The Breck Pride events will return this June 9 and 10.

Eli Pace/Summit Daily archive

Breckenridge is inviting residents and visitors to come together to celebrate Pride Month during the 10 Mile Pride event on Friday, June 9, and Saturday, June 10, according to a news release from the town.

The afternoon of June 9 will focus on education about allyship and creating a welcoming environment. Mountain Pride will give a presentation on diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace at 4 p.m. at Breckenridge Town Hall. At 6:30 p.m., there will be an all-ages fireside chat on allyship with drag queen Dr. Zackarina Jenny-hoe and Bunk House Lodge owner Mitch Ringquist at RMU.

On June 10, members of the LGBTQ community and allies are invited to attend Yoga for Pride presented by Meta Yoga on the Riverwalk Lawn at 9 a.m. Then, from noon to 4 p.m., community members are invited to gather at the Arts District for music, refreshments and fun.

Colorado drag queens Rimmie More Lové and Vandy J Sexton will show off drag performances that blend dance, fashion, humor and self-expression, according to the release. Musical artists Kim Kuzma, DJ DUGAN and DJ No Pantz will also be performing.

Finally, at 4:30 p.m., attendees will take to Breckenridge Main Street by bicycle for a Pride Ride. A 10 Mile Pride after-party will begin at 5:30 p.m. at RMU for those over 21.

Participants must register in advance for the diversity, equity and inclusion workshop and Yoga for Pride. Visit 10MilePride.com for more details.