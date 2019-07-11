Breckenridge to host coffee talk and bike ride with Mayor Eric Mamula
BRECKENRIDGE — Breckenridge is inviting residents to join Mayor Eric Mamula and other town officials for an informal coffee talk and bike ride Friday, July 19.
Residents will have an opportunity to chat with Mamula, members of the town council and town manager Rick Holman about current town issues over iced coffee and donuts at 8 a.m. at the Trollstigen Trailhead picnic tables. After the talk, participants can take part in a mountain bike ride with the mayor beginning at 9 a.m.
The Trollstigen Trailhead starts in the south corner of the Stephen C. West Ice Arena parking lot, 189 Boreas Pass Road. For more information, call 970-547-3166.
