Breckenridge to host community update meeting Thursday

The town of Breckenridge is hosting a community update meeting from 9-10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12. The meeting will be held virtually and will end with a Q&A segment.

Meeting speakers and attendees will include Summit County Public Health Director Amy Wineland, Breckenridge Mayor Eric Mamula, Town Manager Rick Holman, Assistant Town Manager Shannon Haynes and Lucy Kay, Breckenridge Tourism Office President and CEO.

Those interested in attending the meeting can register at Bit.ly/3CBMWsm .