Breckenridge to host community update webinar
BRECKENRIDGE — Breckenridge will host a community update and Summit County Public Health recap webinar from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 16.
The update webinar will be hosted by Lucy Kay, president and CEO of the Breckenridge Tourism Office Breckenridge and Mayor Eric Mamula, Town Manager Rick Holman, Assistant Town Manager Shannon Haynes and Hannah Wynd of the Summit County Public Health Department will be in attendance.
The meeting is intended to be a recap of the community update on Oct. 8 regarding elevated COVID-19 case numbers in the county and will include a Q&A session. Those interested can register for the webinar at OneBreckenridge.com.
