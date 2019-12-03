Breckenridge to host Locals Holiday Shop & Stroll

BRECKENRIDGE — If you missed the discounts and giveaways at Breckenridge’s Small Business Saturday event, there’s another opportunity to score deals on your holiday shopping and support local small business at the same time. From 4:30–9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, several local retailers will feature special discounts, and there will be free parking, gift wrapping, gift bags, photos with Santa, hot cocoa and child care.

Free parking is available during the event through the Breckenridge Passport parking website or app by using code SHOPBRECK. Gift wrapping will be done inside the Welcome Center, 203 S. Main St., and gift bags filled with prizes also will be available at the Welcome Center to the first 300 shoppers beginning at 4:30 p.m. Photos with Santa will take place from 4–6 at Rocky Mountain Underground, 114 S. Main St., where free Ullr hot chocolate will be available. Child care will be from 5–9 at the Breckenridge Recreation Center, 880 Airport Road.

Retail deals include 20% off holiday apparel at Faith & Flair, 20% off at Nick Selway Gallery, 20% off Arabella Boutique and more. Stores also will have treats like hot cocoa at Columbia, holiday cookies and cider at Marigolds Farmhouse Funk & Junk and holiday cookies and punch at Creatures Great and Small.