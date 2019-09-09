Breckenridge to host panel on the use of fiber networks in mountain communities

BRECKENRIDGE — Breckenridge’s fiber network project has been in the works since early 2018 as locals and visitors have expressed frustration with the lack of cellphone service in town. Due to the mountainous location, wireless connection proves more difficult and even poses a hazard as cell service is virtually nonexistent during peak times. To combat this problem, the town has decided to install its own network of fiber-optic cables.

However, Breckenridge is not the only mountain town with this problem. In order to aid other towns in understanding the process behind a town-built fiber network, Breckenridge is hosting a panel to discuss why towns and cities are creating these networks. The Fiber and Future of Mountain Communities panel will explain the process of building and implementing new fiber networks.

The panel will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Breckenridge Town Hall in council chambers. Panelists will include: Teresa Ferguson, director of Federal Broadband Engagement for the Colorado Broadband Office; Cat Blake, senior program manager of Next Century Cities; and Tim Scott, a 20-year veteran in the telecommunications and broadband markets industry.

Community members interested or with questions about the fiber project are encouraged to attend the panel.