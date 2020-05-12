Breckenridge to host virtual Memorial Day event

Veteran Don Karpowich speaks at the 2019 Memorial Day ceremony at Dillon Cemetery. This year, Breckenridge will host its annual Memorial Day commemoration virtually because of COVID-19 concerns.

Eli Pace / epace@summitdaily.com

The town of Breckenridge and the Breckenridge Heritage Alliance will host their eighth annual Breckenridge Memorial Day Commemoration virtually. The event will take place from 10-11 a.m Monday, May 25. There will be an interdenominational service and a speech from Rod Bishop, who served 34 years in the U.S. Air Force.

The event will be held via Zoom. The link and password for the Zoom webinar can be found at Breckheritage.com/memorial-day-commemoration.