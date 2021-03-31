Breckenridge to open registration for summer recreation camps Thursday

Registration opens Thursday for the Breckenridge Recreation Department’s summer camps and youth activity programs.

The Breckenridge Mountain Camp is a full day camp for children ages 5-12. Weekday sessions run from June 7 through Aug. 13 at the Breckenridge Recreation Center. The camp’s Wednesday field trips will return for 2021, though most will be excursions to local attractions instead of to the Front Range, as in years past. Families interested in the camp can choose select days, full weeks or all summer. Scholarships are available.

The town’s recreation department will also host weeklong, half-day camps for youths ages 5-13, including basketball, flag football, lacrosse, figure skating, mountain biking, skateboarding and climbing and hiking. For families needing full-day care, campers can combine a morning and afternoon camp. Tennis camps run two days per week in three-week sessions for campers ages 4-15.

Preschool morning camps for children ages 3-5 include Camp Caterpillar (nature), Camp Little Picassos (art), Camp Little Meatheads (sports) and Camp Little Gold Diggers (Wild West). These camps feature themed outdoor play, crafts and socialization.

Youth Sports Conditioning is for youths ages 10-16 who are interested in general fitness or offseason training for student-athletes.

To register or for more information, visit BreckenridgeRecreation.com/youth . Find a Summit County summer camps guide in the Friday edition of the Summit Daily News.