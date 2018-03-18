Breckenridge to start Proterra Electric Bus demo this week

Breckenridge has the goal of leasing two electric buses for next winter and will soon be starting a month-long demo of an electric bus from Proterra, an industry leader in the design and manufacture of zero-emission electric buses.

According to the town, Breckenridge will be the first Colorado mountain town to put an electric bus in use on one of its routes for an extended period of time.

About a year ago, town council decided to pursue electric buses, and town staff have been working with Proterra since September to secure a demo.

According to the town, officials believe transitioning to electric buses will result in cleaner air, quieter runs through neighborhoods and better fuel efficiency.

The Transit Advisory Committee and the Town of Breckenridge will celebrate the arrival of a Proterra Electric Bus on Thursday, the same day the bus will go into service on the Yellow Route.

With the demo, the town's hopes are to ensure these buses will work well for Breckenridge and in its high-alpine environment.