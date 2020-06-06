Breckenridge to start paint striping Monday night
BRECKENRIDGE — Breckenridge will begin its annual paint striping work on Monday night, according to a Town of Breckenridge Facebook post.
Workers will start spraying paint at 8 p.m. Monday, June 8. Breckenridge Main Street will be closed to parking starting at 10 p.m. Crews will be painting center lines, edge lines and bike lanes, according to the post.
People can expect to see a lot of cones, a traffic control truck and a truck spraying paint on the street. Roads will remain open, but town officials ask that people avoid driving through the wet paint, according to the post.
