Breckenridge Tourism Office appoints new Chief Marketing Officer

Christine Nicholson was recently appointed as the new chief marketing officer of the Breckenridge Tourism Office.

Breckenridge Tourism Office/Courtesy photo

Nicholson is not unfamiliar with the company’s operations. From 2015 to 2017, she served on its board of directors. She also worked within multiple Breckenridge-based marketing positions in the past, according to the news release.

In total, she has worked in the field for almost 20 years. From senior marketing project manager with Vail Resorts Development to marketing director for Pinnacle Companies, Nicholson has launched new locations and has worked on various tourism campaigns.

Nicholson will be replacing previous chief marketing officer, Brett Housward, who worked in the Breckenridge Tourism Office — holding multiple positions — for six years.