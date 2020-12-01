Breckenridge Tourism Office to host a ’winter update and expectations’ webinar
The Breckenridge Tourism Office is hosting a virtual community update from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Dec. 10.
The webinar is titled “Winter Update and Expectations” and will feature Tourism Office CEO and President Lucy Kay, Chief Marketing Officer Brett Howard and others. The session will be followed by a public Q&A.
Those interested in attending the webinar can register at Bit.ly/3odPUv4.
