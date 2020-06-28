Breckenridge Tourism Office to host informational virtual meeting
BRECKENRIDGE — The Breckenridge Tourism Office will host a virtual meeting on Thursday, July 2 from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. The meeting will discuss data that is being used in the office’s decision making processes and Breckenridge Tourism will share some of their current plans for marketing the town of Breckenridge, according to the event description.
The second half of the virtual meeting will allow for an audience Q&A. The organization plans to honor the 2019 One Breckenridge business, volunteer and service champions during the meeting. Those interested can register for the meeting at Bit.ly/31roiua.
