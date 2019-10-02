Breckenridge Tourism Office website wins award for outstanding web development

The Breckenridge Tourism Office website, GoBreck.com, won an award for web development.

Photo courtesy Breckenridge Tourism Office

BRECKENRIDGE—When you think of great websites, you typically don’t think of a mountain town’s official website. Yet, Breckenridge has quite the impressive official town website it seems as the Breckenridge Tourism Office, which partners with New York-based Bellweather to create GoBreck.com, won the Web Marketing Association’s 2019 WebAward for Outstanding Achievement in Web Development.

“Very few destination websites receive WebAward accolades and we are thrilled to have the site recognized,” Emily Lessard, Chief Strategy Officer for Bellweather, said in the Breckenridge Tourism Office’s press release.

The website was praised for the website’s imagery, historic information, videos, articles and itineraries. This is also the fourth national award the Breckenridge Tourism Office website has won since it launched in March 2018.