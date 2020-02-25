Breckenridge Town Council approves East Peak 8 development with conditions

BRECKENRIDGE — The Breckenridge Town Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to approve the East Peak 8 development with conditions, including the abandonment of the club membership component and the requirement that there be 46 commercial parking spaces at the development site that will not be used for paid skier parking.

Town attorney Tim Barry made a statement listing the conditions but said the official written decision would be prepared for the next Town Council meeting March 24.

The project previously was approved Jan. 7 by the Breckenridge Planning Commission, but on Jan. 14, the project was called up by council, members of which had concerns about the proposal.

The development, which was first presented to the Breckenridge Planning Commission in October 2018, is proposed to include 49 condominiums, 137 guest rooms, a restaurant and bar, a pool and spa, and ski lockers, among other amenities. A club membership program was added to the planning process in October 2019. That proposal would have provided up to 150 people with day-use access to certain hotel facilities, including parking.

The proposal originally was scheduled to be presented to council Jan. 28, but it was pushed to Tuesday at the request of the developer, Lionheart-LH Mountain Ventures, which wanted to complete a traffic study on Ski Hill Road to determine the impacts of the proposed club. The traffic study was included in the council meeting agenda packet and was reviewed by a third party — Charles Buck of Felsburg, Holt and Ullevig — which was selected by the town.

Breckenridge staff wrote in the council packet that the traffic study was consistent with a previous study completed in 2018 that was required for the approval of the original development agreement. Recommendations determined from the study included working with the Colorado Department of Transportation to improve signal timing and increasing lane queuing lengths at the Ski Hill Road and Park Avenue intersection as well as the Ski Hill Road and Main Street intersection.