Breckenridge Town Council gives support to Measures 4A, 1B and Proposition CC

BRECKENRIDGE — At Breckenridge Town Council’s regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 22, council members unanimously passed resolutions demonstrating their support for local ballot Measures 4A and 1B as well as state Proposition CC. All three of these measures will appear on Summit County resident’s voting ballot and will be decided upon on Election Day, which is Nov. 5.

Measure 4A asks voters for a mill levy override to redirect funds originally earmarked for full-day kindergarten to fund behavioral health counseling and an increase in teacher and staff pay at Summit School District.

Measure 1B asks voters whether they would like to renew a property tax mill levy that pays for the county’s acquisition and preservation of open space, natural areas and trails.

State Proposition CC asks voters to decide whether to end TABOR spending caps that have been in place since 1992.

