Breckenridge Town Council member Mike Dudick’s resignation letter (full text)

April 3, 2018

To the community of Breckenridge:

This morning at the Breckenridge Town Council retreat, I announced my resignation from Town Council.

I love Breckenridge and feel humble to have been twice elected to Town Council. I find it incredibly fulfilling to be part of such a fantastic and diverse community. As CEO of BGV, I try every single day to give back to our community by creating fantastic Breckenridge vacations; by doing everything possible to deliver the best work environment for our 600 plus employees; and most importantly, through BGV Gives, to be a leader in philanthropy in Summit County.

I ran for Town Council because I thrive on giving back to our town as well. For me, being on Town Council was a clear personal choice to put my community first. I felt like my multi-faceted business experience would bring a unique skill set and knowledge to our local government.

My focus in running was always to be part of the solutions and forward visioning regarding parking, transit and workforce housing. While I feel like during my time on Council we have made tremendous progress on all three of those fronts, unfortunately, at times it has been necessary for me to recuse myself from participation in many of these discussions because of conflicting private business matters.

Personally, I feel I have completely separated my business interests from Town issues, but I understand the potential optics of my participation in Town Council. Even by following the policy of recusal on particular matters, I realize that many in our community could still perceive my "inside" position as a conflict of interest. Because of this, I am resigning in the spirit of putting our community first.

To be clear, no elected officials or town staff suggested that I resign, this was entirely my decision. Mainly because there are very important issues on the horizon for Town Council to resolve and I likely would have had to recuse myself from those discussions as well. I feel strongly that Breckenridge deserves seven participating and voting council people—not six. I am confident that my colleagues will select a very capable replacement for me.

It was a tough decision personally as I have thoroughly enjoyed my six years serving our community of Breckenridge on Town Council. However, I am committed to remain involved in community discussions as a private citizen and be available to help from the "outside" often and whenever called upon, as I love this town and am proud to call Breckenridge my home.

Sincerely,

Mike Dudick