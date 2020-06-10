Breckenridge Town Council to review mixed-use project over concerns about residential units

A proposed 16,711-square-foot, mixed-use building at 429 N. Park Ave. in Breckenridge would contain medical offices, retail space, common areas and residential apartments.

BRECKENRIDGE — Breckenridge Town Council on Tuesday decided to do a rare development review on a proposed mixed-use building at 429 N. Park Ave., which already had been approved by the planning commission.

The proposed project is a 16,711-square-foot building containing medical offices, retail space, common areas and residential apartments. The property is owned by Docson’s Properties.

It’s “fairly rare” for council to review a development project that already has been approved by the planning commission, Breckenridge Community Development Director Mark Truckey said in January, the last time council did just that.

In January, council decided to review the East Peak 8 Hotel development. The more than three-hour meeting got heated, but council eventually passed the project without its club membership program, something it later banned altogether.

If council doesn’t choose to review the project, it is automatically approved, Truckey said in January.

On Tuesday, council member Erin Gigliello said the residential apartments in the mixed-use project previously were workforce units and questioned why that had changed.

Truckey said the original proposal included the medical office building and seven free-market residential units. But town staff later determined that only commercial and workforce housing residential units were allowed on the site, according to a plat note. However, Truckey said a tentative agreement was reached with the developer to make about half of the units workforce housing and half market-rate units.

Some council members took issue with that agreement.

Council member Dick Carleton said he was worried about losing the workforce housing units currently agreed upon if council tried to negotiate the project or denied it altogether. He also pointed out that there would be a community benefit to the project in the form of an up-to-date medical facility in town.

Council member Gary Gallagher agreed that a medical office building could be very important to the community and that the project could meet current housing standards.

“If we want to play hardball, we could play some hard ball,” Gallagher said. “But … the developer has a right to go ahead and just do some commercial without any residential component …”

Mayor Eric Mamula asked whether the developer would be open to putting a short-term rental ban on the project. He also pointed out that the medical offices could be changed if the owner rents out the space to someone with different interests.

Truckey said the developer has said from the beginning that he intends to use seven of the 14 units as short-term rentals.

Gigliello made a motion to “call up” the project for review, which was then backed by all other council members. There will be a hearing for the project at the next council meeting June 23.