Breckenridge veterinarian provided support for July Fourth celebration in nation’s capitol
Earlier this month, Breckenridge veterinarian Jamie Gaynor deployed to Washington, D.C., to provide veterinarian support during the Independence Day celebration.
Gaynor serves as a member of the National Disaster Medical System’s National Veterinary Response Team. During the Fourth of July observance, team personnel provide veterinary medical support to service animals, including horses and dogs used by law enforcement for security.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User