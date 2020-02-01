Breckenridge Vipers defeat Pikes Peak Vigilantes 6-4

Summit local JR Engelbert makes a save during the Breckenridge Vipers' 6-4 win over the Pikes Peak Vigilantes.

Elaine Collins / Special to The Daily

A second-period offensive outburst led the Breckenridge Vipers to a 6-4 home win over the Pikes Peak Vigilantes at Stephen C. West Ice Arena in Breckenridge Friday night.

After the Vigilantes scored two early goals in the first period, Garret Bailey got the Vipers on the board off an assist from Tim Brey, making it 2-1 with 5:04 left.

Less than a half-minute into the second period, Summit County born-and-raised local Sean Costello knotted up the game at 2-2 via an assist from Josh Gionfriddo. About five minutes later, Mike Sullivan gave the Vipers a lead they’d never relinquish of another assist from Brey.

Breckenridge added three more goals in the period, including a pair of tallies from Mike Fisk and a score from Shamus O’Neil. In the third period, the Vigilantes scored two goals, including their final point with 14:44 remaining in regulation to pull within 6-4. Goaltender JR Engelbert’s 19 third period saves helped the Vipers hold on for the victory. Engelbert had 45 total saves in the game.

The win was a big one for the Vipers (3-10), as it snapped an extended losing streak and avenged a 6-4 loss to the Vigilantes from Dec. 20. Breckenridge will next play at home versus the Texas Titans on Friday, Feb. 7 at Stephen C. West Ice Arena (7:45 p.m.)