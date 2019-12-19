Breckenridge Vipers hockey player called up to Federal Hockey League

Breckenridge Vipers' Derek Scanlon, No. 18, plays against the Utah Blizzard on Nov. 8.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

BRECKENRIDGE — Second-year Breckenridge Vipers hockey player Derek Scanlon has been called up to the Danville Dashers of the Federal Hockey League.

The 30-year-old spent two seasons playing minor league hockey in the FHL before joining the Denver Cuthroats of the Central Hockey League. In the time since, Scanlon has played two seasons with the Vipers, experience he said helped him get another shot in the minors.

“The coach here (in Danville) asked where I was playing, so I told him the Vipers in Breckenridge, and he was like, ‘Wow, OK, so you have been playing some solid hockey,” Scanlon said. “Honestly, after being out of the minors for so long, I never thought I would get another shot.”

Scanlon will make his debut this weekend as the Dashers take on the Port Huron (Michigan) Prowlers. Despite his previous minor league experience, Scanlon said some nerves definitely will be present.

Vipers General Manager and goaltender JR Engelbert says a call-up is always a great thing despite losing a quality player for Friday night’s home game at 7:45 p.m. at Stephen C. West Ice Arena in Breckenridge versus the Pikes Peak Vigilantes.

“Scanny getting the call-up is great for not just him but our team, as well,” Engelbert said. “It solidifies and validates all the work the Vipers are putting in. We couldn’t be happier for his opportunity.

As for losing one of their top defensemen for the foreseeable future, Engelbert said the team will look for others to step up and help fill the role.

“It’s very much a ‘next man up’ mentality, and I think we have those guys here now,” Engelbert said.

Friday night’s game against Pikes Peak also will be a benefit for local nonprofit Teach Wanderlust, complete with a silent auction, raffle and bake sale.