Breckenridge Vipers hosting home opener on Friday night
The Breckenridge Vipers, a semi-professional hockey team, will host their first home series of the season on Friday, Nov. 21, and Saturday, Nov. 22.
The Vipers will take on the Reno Ice Raiders at the Stephen C. West Ice Arena at 7:30 p.m. on both days. General admission tickets cost $24 each with VIP tickets costing $50.
The Vipers opened the season with two losses to the Santa Rosa Growlers last week. The Growlers secured a 9-4 win in the first game on Friday, Nov. 14, before successfully sweeping its opponent with a 6-4 win on Saturday, Nov. 15.
Following its home series against Reno, the Breckenridge Vipers will have a few weeks off from games before hosting the Mansfield Barracuda on Dec. 19-20.
To purchase tickets, visit BreckVipers.com.
