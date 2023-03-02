Breckenridge Vipers return home for slate of games against Denver Leafs

A poster for the Breckenridge Vipers two-game stand againast the Denver Leafs on Friday, March 3 and Saturday, March 4. Both games will take place at Stephen C. West Ice Arena and will begin at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Rick Batenburg/Courtesy photo

Following a two-game series against Idaho’s McCall Mountaineers this past weekend, Breckenridge’s semi-professional hockey team — the Breckenridge Vipers — will return to Stephen C. West Ice Arena for a slate of games against the Denver Leafs.

Thanks to a game-winning goal from Vipers’ assistant captain Andrew Monesi, the Vipers beat the McCall Mountaineers 9-8 in Idaho on Friday, Feb. 24, but fell to the Mountaineers the next evening 11-9.

The Vipers head into their matchup against the Denver Leafs with a record of 6-8-0 overall and are prepared to face a talented Leafs squad made up hockey players who have played in more competitive leagues.

The Vipers will host the Leafs on Friday, March 3, and Saturday, March 4, with the puck drop taking place at 7:30 p.m. for both games.

Friday’s matchup will serve as Summit Youth Hockey night and will honor all the hockey players in the Summit Youth Hockey program who had great seasons. All Summit Youth Hockey parents will get half off the price of admission at the door.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at Linktr.ee for $18 each. A two-game series bundle can also be purchased for $40 each. The bundle includes entry to both games and a Breckenridge Vipers rally scarf.