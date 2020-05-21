Breckenridge will not reopen for spring skiing; A-Basin makes plans to reopen with state permission

The Breckenridge Ski Resort gondola sits empty March 16. Vail Resorts announced March 17 that most of its mountains in North America would close for the rest of the season, but there was a chance that Breckenridge could reopen. On Thursday, May 21, Vail Resorts CEO Rob Katz announced that Breckenridge would not reopen for spring skiing.

Elaine Collins / Special to the Daily

DILLON — Vail Resorts has announced Breckenridge Ski Resort, Heavenly Mountain Resort and Whistler Blackcomb will not reopen for spring skiing.

CEO Rob Katz made the announcement via a letter Thursday morning. He explained that all of the communities the company operates are focused on creating timelines and guidelines for reopening for summer, which could have the lifts turning at resorts by late June or early July. The company also put lodging and retail stores within the same timetable.

Katz said the company plans to take its time in the reopening process and that not everything can open at once as the company has businesses beyond lift operations, including restaurants, wedding venues, retail stores and hotels. He said standard operating procedures are still being worked on and that each business will open on “its own timetable.”

The plan for resuming lift operations, retail and lodging as early as late June applies to North American resorts that have summer operations, including Breckenridge and Keystone Resort in Summit County, and the upcoming winter season at Australian resorts. Katz said that in the coming weeks, individual resorts will share details on operation plans, which he anticipates will include limited activities and fewer guests.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The Summit County Board of Health discussed Wednesday the opening of ski areas for spring skiing related to a request submitted by Arapahoe Basin Ski Area. County Manager Scott Vargo noted that Copper Mountain Resort has expressed interest in opening for ski team training activities.

Vargo explained that the current executive order under Gov. Jared Polis would allow ski areas to open Saturday, May 23. A representative from the governor’s office clarified to the Summit Daily News that the order expires at the end of the day Saturday. The governor’s office has said an announcement about the fate of spring skiing will be made Monday, May 25, leaving a day or two of discrepancy.

Vargo said the Board of Health has expressed interest to the governor’s office in the ski areas opening for spring skiing and is drafting amendments to the local public health order that would include a Wednesday, May 27, opening date.