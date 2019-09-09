Breckenridge woman dies after suffering seizure, falling into Blue River

Alicia Weiss

Courtesy Jessi Elledge

BRECKENRIDGE — A Breckenridge woman died last week after falling into the Blue River late last month.

The woman, identified as 31-year-old Alicia Weiss, is thought to have fallen into the river after suffering a seizure Aug. 30. She died Sept. 5 after being removed from life support.

“Everyone who knew and loved Alicia will miss that cheeky smile that lit up the room,” friend Jessi Elledge said. “She will be dearly missed by more people than she could ever imagine, but she made an impact on so many.”

At about 2:45 p.m. Aug. 30, Breckenridge police were dispatched to the river behind Broken Lance Drive after receiving a report that a woman was discovered unconscious and not breathing, according to police reports.

According to the report, a neighborhood man spotted Weiss face down in the river while walking his dog. He told police that he called to her to see if she was OK, turned her over and called 911 when she didn’t respond. Dispatchers gave the man instructions about how to do CPR, which he performed until police and emergency medical personnel arrived minutes later.

Weiss was transported to St. Anthony Summit Medical Center before being taken by helicopter to a hospital in Denver. Her dog also was found at the scene.

Weiss was placed in an induced coma Aug. 31, and doctors began testing for brain function. On Sept. 3, Weiss’ family informed police that no brain function had returned and that she would be taken off life support, according to the report.

Summit County Coroner Regan Wood characterized the death as a medical event that lead to drowning and said hospital officials think Weiss fell into the water after suffering a seizure. Wood continued to say Weiss was unable to recover from an anoxic brain injury that occurs when the brain is deprived of oxygen.

Danielle Weiss said her sister, Alicia, was originally from Ellicott — near Colorado Springs — and that she’d been living in Summit County for about 10 years. She was described as somewhat reserved with strangers but outgoing and unafraid to speak her mind with those she was close to.

“She was full of life and energy,” Danielle said. “She was full of personality.”

In her free time Weiss enjoyed snowboarding, being outdoors and traveling — her adventures taking her all over from Dubai to South Africa to Mexico. Weiss was also a basketball fan, who enjoyed going to games with friends and rooting for the Los Angeles Clippers. Though her biggest love was likely her dog — a pit bull named Akaya — who Danielle said “meant the world her.”

“From safaris to snorkeling, she had a smile ear to ear,” Elledge said. “I’m thankful that I got to enjoy those experiences with her by my side. … Her friends were her family, and she was a sister to me.”

Elledge said friends of Weiss’ are planning a celebration of life ceremony in Summit County on Sept. 22, Weiss’ birthday, though no time or location has been decided.