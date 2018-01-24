Breckenridge, Xcel team up to chase renewable energy goals

The town of Breckenridge and Xcel Energy have entered into a partnership for achieving Breckenridge's goals of having all town facilities completely powered by renewable energy by 2025 and the town as a whole, public and private, by 2035.

Town council approved a memorandum of understanding with Xcel on Tuesday, formalizing the partnership with a nonbinding agreement.

"This partnership is crucial for our future in renewable energy," said Mark Truckey, the town's assistant director of community development who was deeply involved in the effort to get Breckenridge to adopt its clean-energy goals, in a news release. "We believe that working together can create much more substantial action, and that this agreement is really adding teeth to our goals and shows that we are committed to achieving them."

According to the release, the new agreement outlines the overarching values, goals and shared principles between the town and Xcel Energy while providing a strategy for achieving the shared vision through collaboration that focuses on innovation, clean energy, economic development and technology.

"We hope this robust public and private partnership serves as a model for how municipalities and energy companies can join together to achieve mutual goals and support clean energy initiatives," said Haley Littleton, spokeswoman for the town. "By utilizing the knowledge and resources of Xcel Energy, we are confident that we can reach our goals for the benefit of our community."

Short term, the partnership will focus on energy efficiency updates as Xcel helps the town prioritize its energy-efficiency upgrades and will seek to provide various rebates, discounted lighting and energy audits, and other assistance.