Breckenridge’s Colby Fields headed to 2022 Winter Paralympic Games

Colby Fields snowboards down a mountainside in a big mountain snowboarding competition.

Colby Fields/Courtesy photo

Summit High School student and Breckenridge resident Colby Fields is headed to the Winter Paralympic Games in Beijing after competing across the globe earlier this winter.

Fields will represent Summit County as he competes in the banked slalom and snowboard cross events.

Fields is 16 years old and suffered a stroke days after his birth, which caused left-sided hemiplegia cerebral palsy.

Fields entered this competition season with his eyes set on being named to the Paralympic Team in addition to inspiring other young adaptive athletes to shoot for their dreams.

Since most Paralympic athletes are not sponsored, Fields has a GoFundMe page called “Colby’s Paralympic Dream” set up to help cover his travel expenses.

The Paralympic Winter Games are from March 4-13.