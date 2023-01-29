Breckenridge’s John Fielder is donating his life’s work of nature photography to History Colorado

John Fielder is a brand-name photographer who is donating his life's work to History Colorado. The 5,500 photos document 28 mountain ranges, 44 federal wilderness areas and 11 national forests, in addition to other landscapes, parks, ranches and trails in each of Colorado’s 64 counties.

John Fielder/Courtesy photo

Brand-name Colorado nature photographer John Fielder will donate thousands of his photos, collected over 40 years of outdoor travels, to History Colorado.

The 5,500 photos — edited down from more than 150,000 negatives and digital scans — will be archived at the state’s official historical society and placed into the public domain, with a small licensing fee for commercial use.

“I reached out to History Colorado because I had started this process about three years ago with another institution, and it didn’t work out. So when I asked (executive director) Dawn DiPrince if she wanted my life’s work, History Colorado was highly motivated to get it,” Fielder told The Denver Post. “After she said yes, I was able the next day to deliver 5,500 scans and digital images to them, and then it was just a matter of the contract and working out details.”

The remarkably fast, three-week turnaround from proposal to signed contract with History Colorado is a result of Fielder’s eight months of preparation last year. He pored over 50,000 digital photos, which he started shooting in 2009 when high-resolution digital cameras finally matched his standards, and another 75,000 physical images.

The photographs document 28 mountain ranges, 44 federal wilderness areas and 11 national forests, in addition to other landscapes, parks, ranches and trails in each of Colorado’s 64 counties.

