Breckenridge’s Taylor Shelden posts best time at Summit Mountain Challenge’s Peaks Trail Time Trial

FRISCO — Fresh off completing the 220-plus mile Breck Epic mountain bike stage race in 19 hours and 26 minutes, Breckenridge local and professional cyclist Taylor Shelden posted the fastest time at Wednesday’s Peaks Trail Time Trial.

Shelden completed the 7-plus mile race — the sixth of seven events in this summer’s Summit Mountain Challenge mountain bike race series — in 27 minutes and 38.10 seconds, more than a minute faster than runner-up Leland Turner (28:20.48).

Other top finishers at Wednesday’s time trial included fellow Summit County locals Todd Greenwood (expert men 40-49 winner in 29:39.08), Colin Stingley (Expert men 19-39 winner in 29:40.26) and Max Bonenberger (Junior expert boys 16-18 winner in 31:39.57).

Maverick Sports’ final mount bike event of the summer series, the annual Fall Classic, is scheduled for Sept. 8. The Fall Classic big course takes riders over 30 miles and 4,800 feet of climbing while the 21-mile small course climbs 3,000 feet.

For more information, visit MavSports.com/fall-classic.

Peak Trail Time Trial

Breckenridge to Frisco

7.34 miles

461-foot elevation gain, 1,290-foot elevation loss

Pro-open men

1. Taylor Shelden, 27:38.10

2. Leland Turner, 28:20.48

3. Dominic Baker, 28:45.18

Expert men 40-49

1. Todd Greenwood, 29:39.08

2. Dennis Vanderschaaff, 32:04.30

3. Jeff Cospolich, 32:06.61

Expert men 19-39

1. Colin Stingley, 29:40.26

2. Max Wipperman, 47:10.91

Junior expert boys 16-18

1. Max Bonenberger, 31:39.57

2. Caleb White, 32:02.84

3. Steven Jardim, 32:28.96

Sport men 19-34

1. Eric Willett, 31:41.81

2. Arthur Elmer, 32:27.90

3. Hugh Knight, 34:54.94

Sport men 35-49

1. Scott Campbell, 31:58.59

2. Jake Meixl, 34:22.62

3. Joel White, 34:24.38

Junior boys 13-15

1. Nico Konecny, 32:21.18

2. Carson Hume, 33:44.14

3. Luke Lundberg, 35:51.10

Singlespeed men

1. Battista Psenda, 32:41.47

2. Bernie Romero, 32:58.88

3. Chris Tennal, 38:08.76

Clydesdale

1. Dylan Dickey, 33:08.77

2. Brent Mueller, 35:13.08

3. Hugh Mackey, 36:17.70

Beginner men

1. Alex Spectorsky, 36:34.97

2. Chip Koning, 52:25.00

Sport women

1. Alisha Scheifley, 36:53.79

2. Hannah Gall, 37:32.93

3. Hannah Peterson, 37:54.02

Expert men 50+

1. Esteban Lipsher, 37:45.11

Junior girls 13-15

1. Victoria Uglyar, 37:53.9

2. Samantha Hessel, 38:00.47

3. Marin Ward, 38:24.04

Open men 60+

1. Thomas Carter, 38:46.52

2. Mark McKinnon, 47:03.21

Sport men 50+

1. Scott Giffin, 39:24.68

Open women 45+

1. Catherine Bywaters, 40:39.03

2. Trish Heisdorffer, 42:38.59

3. Shannon Giffin, 45:16.70

Junior expert girls 16-18

1. Opal Koning, 40:39.60

Beginner women

1. Tanya Van Winkle, 46:21.72

2. Michella Doza, 49:36.99

Junior sport boys 16-18

1. Liam Goettelman, 50:17.89

Frisco Nordic Center kids circuit race

Junior boys 11-12

1. Will Young, 17:30

2. Auden Pierpont, 17:51

3. Landon Laverdiere, 18:02

Junior girls 11-12

1. Merrick Neerhof, 19:23

2. Fiona Florio, 21:46

3. Anna Shingles, 22:19

Junior girls 10 & under

1. Kyla Salthouse, 22:01

2. Lucy Greenwood, 23:19

3. Sophie Dinse, 23:20