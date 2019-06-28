BreckFast restaurant to reopen in new location Monday

Main St. Burrito

Jay Berino / Courtesy Breckfast

BRECKENRIDGE — BreckFast, a breakfast and lunch spot in Breckenridge, is moving into a newly renovated space at 500 S. Main St., Suite 1R starting Monday, July 1.

Owner Larry Zimmerman first opened the restaurant in August 2017 at The Hanger restaurant and bar, now known as Flight Club. Zimmerman said at the time that the idea behind the restaurant was to have “fast food with better ingredients at an affordable price.”

The restaurant offers handheld classics like wraps and sandwiches with creative twists on favorites like chicken and waffles.

Hours in the new location are 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Find more information at BreckfastColorado.com.