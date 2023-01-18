Brett Dennen and John Craigie team up to perform at Breckenridge’s Riverwalk Center for the 6th Annual Lift Series

John Craigie is a Portland, Oregon-based singer, songwriter and producer. Craigie and his college friend, Brett Dennen, will be performing in Breckenridge on Feb. 10, 2023 as part of the 6th annual Lift Series.

Bradley Cox/Courtesy photo

Join Brett Dennen and John Craigie for a night of acoustic music at Breckenridge’s Riverwalk Center on Feb. 10 as part of the Sixth Annual Lift Series.

According to a news release, the series features nights of acoustic music celebrating music, skiing, and community. As part of the series, the duo is playing Feb. 8 in Telluride and Feb. 9 in Aspen before settling in Breckenridge. The last stop of the series is on Feb. 11 in Buena Vista.

The annual Lift Series was started by Dennen who visits a handful of ski towns in the U.S. to perform his music.

The release says that Dennen’s debut album was released in 2007 and that he’s since released a few more and has four Top Ten singles like “Make You Crazy,” “Wild Child,” and 2018’s “Already Gone,” making him a staple in American folk music. For more information about the artist, visit BrettDennen.live .

Craigie is a Portland, Oregon-based singer, songwriter and producer. He released a full-length album, “Mermaid Salt,” in 2022. For more information about the artist, visit JohnCraigieMusic.com .

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 10 at the Riverwalk Center, located at 150 West Adams Ave. in Breckenridge. Visit BreckCreate.org to purchase tickets, which range from $30 to $40.