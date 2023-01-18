Brett Dennen and John Craigie team up to perform at Breckenridge’s Riverwalk Center for the 6th Annual Lift Series
The two singer/songwriters — who are also college friends — will play on Feb. 10
Join Brett Dennen and John Craigie for a night of acoustic music at Breckenridge’s Riverwalk Center on Feb. 10 as part of the Sixth Annual Lift Series.
According to a news release, the series features nights of acoustic music celebrating music, skiing, and community. As part of the series, the duo is playing Feb. 8 in Telluride and Feb. 9 in Aspen before settling in Breckenridge. The last stop of the series is on Feb. 11 in Buena Vista.
The annual Lift Series was started by Dennen who visits a handful of ski towns in the U.S. to perform his music.
The release says that Dennen’s debut album was released in 2007 and that he’s since released a few more and has four Top Ten singles like “Make You Crazy,” “Wild Child,” and 2018’s “Already Gone,” making him a staple in American folk music. For more information about the artist, visit BrettDennen.live.
Craigie is a Portland, Oregon-based singer, songwriter and producer. He released a full-length album, “Mermaid Salt,” in 2022. For more information about the artist, visit JohnCraigieMusic.com.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 10 at the Riverwalk Center, located at 150 West Adams Ave. in Breckenridge. Visit BreckCreate.org to purchase tickets, which range from $30 to $40.
