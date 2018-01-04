Brett Favre visits Steamboat Springs over the weekend

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Former National Football League quarterback Brett Favre was in Steamboat Springs over the weekend, and he took a selfie he shared to Instagram during a run on the Yampa River Core Trail.

Favre captioned the photo, posted Saturday, "Getting my jog on in Steamboat 👍."

Favre is wearing a beanie and gloves in the photo, and a snowy Steamboat Ski Area can be seen in the background.

The photo was "liked" more than 32,000 times as of Wednesday afternoon.

It's not the first time Favre has visited Steamboat Springs. Another Instagram photo shows he and his family in Steamboat Springs in March 2016.