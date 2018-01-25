Brewers get together to support Summit County Rescue Group

When the Summit County Rescue Group goes out on a call, they rely heavily on their gear, be it a rope, sled, skis or anything else that might help them get someone in dire straights out of a backcountry jam.

As one would imagine, they're pretty hard on that equipment, too.

"We break a lot of it," said Martin Allen, an active member of rescue group, as he plugged an upcoming fundraiser â€” Brewers Rock for Rescue â€” that will help the rescuers replace some of that gear.

For the event, 20-plus breweries will be on-site from 5-9 p.m. Saturday at the Silverthorne Pavilion, serving up their brews, along with live music, to raise money for group, according to Cory Forster, brewmaster and co-founder of The Bakers' Brewery in Silverthorne.

Tickets are $25 in advance or $35 at the door, and they can be purchased by going to Silverthorne.org, the Silverthorne Recreation Center or calling 970-262-7370.

For the music, the Chris Bauer Trio will open for Funkiphino, a high-energy 13-member ensemble that's headlining the night.

There will also be wine, and a special tapping of this year's All Summit County Collaboration from the Summit County United Brewers Alliance, also known as SCUBA.

Additionally, Sauce On The Blue is donating pizza that will be for sale to boost the fundraising, as well as The Bakers' Brewery bringing in some buffalo wings. Beyond that, the event organized by the town of Silverthonre and local brewers will also feature a photo booth and silent auction.

What's more is the rescue group doesn't charge anything for its backcountry rescues, be it an injured hiker or someone caught in an avalanche.

Allen said that the event has typically raised about $5,000 to $6,000 for the group in the past.

"That goes very far to help our team," he added, explaining that the money raised for the group goes directly into its general fund, which is often used to replace old or broken equipment.

"There is no middle man," Allen said, highlighting one of the best parts of the annual fundraiser.