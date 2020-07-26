Bright Health Medicare sponsors virtual meditations, informational meetings
FRISCO — Bright Health Medicare is sponsoring three free meditation sessions on Monday, Wednesday and Friday during the week of July 26.
The meditation sessions will start at 8 a.m. and be conducted virtually. The goal of the meditation is to strengthen mental and physical health of older adults, according to a news release. To join the meditation, call 617-829-7907.
Bright Health Medicare is also sponsoring a meeting 10 a.m. every Thursday to discuss medicare health plans and the novel coronavirus. The meetings are held through Zoom and are free to the public.
For more information about the meetings, call Michael Hornback at 970-389-3463.
