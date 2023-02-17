Bubble Gum Race Series returns to Frisco Adventure Park to encourage skiers, snowboarders to try out racing while having fun
The Frisco Adventure Park will be hosting the ninth annual Bubble Gum Race Series on six Wednesdays in February and March at the beginner ski and snowboard hill located next to the Frisco Adventure Park tubing hill.
All levels of young skiers and snowboarders are encouraged to compete in this free race series made possible through a partnership with Team Summit.
The fun, noncompetitive community races provide an opportunity for kids to try out racing in a laid back environment. Participants will have a chance to race multiple times over the course of one hour, and the races will not be timed.
Instead of the races being timed, participants will be given three pieces of bubble gum which will act as a ticket to race. Racers will give the piece of bubble gum to the person at the start line, and if they win, they will get a piece of bubble gum.
The race series is free, and registration will occur on the day of the race from 4-5 p.m. inside the Frisco Adventure Park day lodge located at 621 Recreation Way, Frisco. Preregistration is also available online at FriscoAdventurePark.com.
Races will run from approximately 5-6 p.m. Racers must provide their own ski or snowboard equipment, and helmets are required to race. Free hot cocoa and cookies will be served at the day lodge after each race.
The race schedule for the bubble gum race series is as follows:
- Wednesday, Feb. 22 — dual slalom
- Wednesday, March 1 — obstacle course
- Wednesday, March 8 — dual slalom
- Wednesday, March 15 — Nordic
- Wednesday, March 22 — obstacle course
- Wednesday, March 29 — dual slalom
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.