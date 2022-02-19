Bubble Gum Race Series returns to Frisco Adventure Park

Frisco Adventure Park will host six free community ski and ride races as part of the 8th annual Bubble Gum Race Series.

The Bubble Gum Race Series will occur on six Wednesdays in February and March. The first will take place Wednesday, Feb. 23.

The event will vary by date, including dual slalom, obstacle course and Nordic obstacle course. Racers will have the opportunity to race the course several times and will not be timed.

Instead of timing the racers, each participant will be given a piece of bubble gum which they will keep or give away based on their finishes. The racer who has the most bubble gum at the end of the races, wins.

All ages and abilities are welcome to participate in the Bubble Gum Series and friendly competition between parents, siblings and friends is encouraged.

All the races are free and registration takes place from 4-5 p.m. the day of the event inside the Frisco Adventure Park Day Lodge located at 621 Recreation Way in Frisco.

Races will run from approximately 5-6 p.m. Racers must provide their own ski or snowboard equipment and helmets are required in order to race.