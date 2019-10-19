Buffalo Mountain Animal Hospital moved to a new location in Dillon

Buffalo Mountain Animal Hospital, which currently resides in the Summit Place shopping center in Silverthorne began moving to their new location in Dillon on Oct. 15 and completed the move on Oct. 16. The new location is at 705 E Anemone Trail in Dillon. Staff member Ashley Helm said that the move was an expansion. The new space is larger and renovated to suit the animal hospital’s needs. It also has more treatment rooms, a more expansive surgery suite and an employee break room.