Buffalo Mountain Fire, Day 2: No overnight growth, fire at 0 percent containment

UPDATE 11:30 a.m.: Firefighters actively patrolled the neighborhoods near the Buffalo Mountain Fire area on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, and there was no overnight growth. The fire remains at 91 acres and there is no containment at this time.

"Without a doubt, this is a serious situation, but wildfire is a reality that we live with here in the western United States," said White River National Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams in a statement. "The good news is that all the right people are here, and we're attacking the fire aggressively, with firefighter and public safety as the top priority."

Seven people stayed overnight at the temporary shelter at Frisco Elementary. According to the Summit County Emergency blog, today hand crews will be using saws to work to build a control line through beetle-killed timber on the north and west flanks of the fire and work in coordination with air operations as needed. Additionally, firefighters will continue mop-up efforts to secure the perimeter adjacent to the Mesa Cortina and Wildernest neighborhoods.

Conditions today are expected to continue to be warm, dry and breezy with the potential for increased fire activity and smoke in the afternoon.

No structures have been destroyed as a result of the fire; no highway closures have been issued.

Large portions of the Wildernest and Mesa Cortina neighborhoods in Summit County remain under evacuation.

ICYMI: 3D renderings of the #BuffaloFire and surrounding neigborhoods. Red line indicates fire perimeter; this is an approximation. pic.twitter.com/aT35RFMiJ5 — Summit County, CO (@SummitCountyGov) June 13, 2018

There will be another public meeting tonight at 6:15 p.m. at the Silverthorne Pavilion, located at 400 Blue River Pkwy., Silverthorne.

Frisco Elementary School, located at 800 Eighth Ave, Frisco, will serve as an overnight shelter again Wednesday night. The facility is closed during the day on Wednesday, but will open to evacuees at 7 p.m. The Silverthorne Recreation Center is providing free showers during its regular operating hours for all evacuees on Wednesday.

Numerous Forest Service trail closures are in place for public safety. Trails currently closed because of fire activity include: Meadow Creek, Salt Lick, Buffalo Mountain, Lily Pad Lake, Mesa Cortina, Willow Brook, and Gore Trail at Red Buffalo Pass.

"Things looked good last night, and the fire did not grow," said Summit Fire & EMS Chief Jeff Berino, in a statement. "This has been a great team effort all around, and we are deeply appreciative of all the agencies who have come together to help out. We realize that this is an inconvenience, especially for the evacuees, so we ask for patience and understanding that our primary goal is to keep everybody — the public and firefighters — safe."

Silverthorne — On Wednesday, the Summit County Emergency blog has stated that starting at 7 a.m., residents and guests living above the road closures at either Twenty Grand and Ryan Gulch Road on the Wildernest side and Starlight and Royal Buffalo Drive on the Mesa Cortina side will be allowed to temporarily return to their homes to collect personal items.

The last entry into the area will be allowed at 10 a.m. with everyone required to be out of the area by 11 a.m. Check points are in place and anyone attempting to enter this area will be required to show some form of verifying information that they live or are staying past the road closure. This allowance this morning is subject to immediate change should the fire behavior change or pose any unacceptable risk to these areas.

Here are the official information channels and resources related to the #BuffaloFire. (last updated 7:10 p.m., Tuesday, June 12, 2018):

Public Hotline: (970) 668-9730 – 7:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Emergency blog: Summitcountyco.gov/emergencyblog

En español: summitcountyco.gov/emergencia

Facebook: SummitCountyGov

Twitter: @SummitCountyGov

If smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood you may want to remain indoors. This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young and the elderly. If visibility is less than 5 miles in your neighborhood, smoke has reached levels that are unhealthy. For the latest smoke outlook, visit: https://www.colorado.gov/airquality/

We will continue to provide more updates throughout the day. Check back to our website and Facebook page for the latest.

This map is managed by the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and is updated with information on fires 100 acres or larger.Smaller fires may also be added as information is shared with DHSEM or they are supported by the State EOC. The locations are approximate and for community and public information purposes.