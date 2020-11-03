Buffalo Mountain Metropolitan District voters approve sales tax

A view of condominiums from Ryan Gulch Road in Wildernest. Voters in the Buffalo Mountain Metropolitan District approved a 4% sales tax, which would be used to pay for maintenance services.

WILDERNEST — Buffalo Mountain residents have voted to back the Buffalo Mountain Metropolitan District ballot Issue 6A, which asked voters whether they support a 4% sales tax in the district to pay for services such as snow removal and street improvements, among others.

According to election results, 62.5% of voters in the district supported the measure. The district is west of Silverthorne and includes the Wildernest community.

The sales tax will apply to purchases made in stores that reside within the district and to purchases delivered to a home in Wildernest. Taxes also will apply to short-term renters when they rent a unit in the district, and that tax would be collected by Airbnb or VRBO.

Prior to Election Day, District Manager Shellie Duplan explained that the ballot question arose from a lack of funding for maintenance services, which occurred after a longtime subcontractor retired and the district saw a large jump in price in services for a new subcontractor.

The district moved forward with putting the question on the ballot based on community feedback that was largely gathered from an online survey in which 67% of respondents supported the sales tax.

Duplan said a large portion of the funding base for the sales tax initiative would come from short-term renters.