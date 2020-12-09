Buffalo Mountain Storage to open in Silverthorne

Buffalo Mountain Storage, a three-story storage facility, will open for business in February in Silverthorne.

Photo from Tim Sabo

Buffalo Mountain Storage is opening as a new temperature-controlled storage facility in February at 375 Warren Ave. in Silverthorne. The new building is a self-storage center comprising three stories with elevators.

The business is run by several partners: Tim and Suzanne Sabo, Conrad Muilenberg and Ken Marsh.

As a project manager at Allen-Guerra Architecture, Tim Sabo said he is familiar with the shortage of storage space in Summit County. After selling a furnished house to a buyer who did not want the furniture, he searched for a place to store the items and found everything in the area was full. That same day, he started looking for a place where he could build a storage facility.

Since then, Sabo said he has talked to members of the community about their storage needs. Sabo said lots of people in Summit County have a garage filled with activity gear like skis, kayaks and bikes and then don’t have room to park their cars.

Buffalo Mountain Storage broke ground toward the end of 2019. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of January for a February opening. Rates range from $95 per month for a 5-by-5-foot unit up to $465 per month for a 10-by-30-foot unit. The storage facility is taking reservations at BuffaloMountainStorage.com. Sabo noted that the building is fully monitored with cameras in every hallway.

Sabo said a second phase of the project also is in the works, which will allow for larger, drive-up storage space for boats, trailers and other recreational vehicles.