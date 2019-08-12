Buffalo Street in Dillon to be closed during roadwork this week

DILLON — Dillon is expecting closures on Buffalo Street this week as the town continues roadwork in the area.

Both the roadway and parking spots along Buffalo Street, between Lake Dillon Drive and East LaBonte Street, will see closures Wednesday, Aug. 14, and Thursday, Aug. 15, depending on weather. The town completed milling work earlier this month and will spend this week performing patching and paving work.

The project comes as part of a greater effort to improve parking and mobility around Town Park, an issue tackled in the Dillon Town Park Master Plan that was adopted in 2014.